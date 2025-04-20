Multiple chances for rain this week

Tonight will be a mild night across the majority of Southern Colorado. We will have lows in the 30s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, while the High Country will have lows in the teens to 20s.

For the start of the work week, temperatures will increase into the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs ranging from the mid-40s to mid-60s. We will continue to have sunshine.

Tuesday, we will see temperatures fall slightly. We will have highs in the upper 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, while the High Country will have highs ranging from the 40s to 60s. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower.

By the middle of the work week, temperatures will be back in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. Highs remaining in the 40s to 60s for the High Country. We will continue to have a slight chance for an isolated shower.

Thursday is our highest chance for moisture across Southern Colorado. The good news is we will mainly have rain and possibly have some rumbles of thunder as this system makes its way through Southern Colorado. The High Country has a chance for a rain/snow mix. Highs will remain in the 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, and 40s to 60s for the High Country.

We will continue with rain chances to finish out the work week. Highs will fall into the 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, with the High Country having highs remain in the 40s to 60s.

Temperatures will begin to rise slightly as we head into the start of the weekend!