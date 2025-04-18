RECORDS: Child bit in genitals by Belgian Malinois had stepped on its paw, owner said

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - New records obtained by KRDO13 provide more context to a flight that had to make an emergency landing at the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) after a service dog reportedly bit a child.

On Tuesday, a SkyWest Airlines flight operating under American Airlines was on its way to Dallas, Texas from Provo, Utah when it was rerouted to COS.

Audio from air traffic control showed that a 10-year-old boy had reportedly been bitten in the genitals by the service dog.

Vaccination records submitted to the airport that were obtained by KRDO13 say that the dog was a Belgian Malinois.

The owner of the service dog told emergency responders the "child returned from the restroom and accidentally stepped on the dog's paw, resulting in the dog biting the child," according to an airport medical report.

The report says that the child was taken to Children's Hospital for further evaluation. No other information about his condition is available at this time.

American Airlines released this statement concerning the flight:

“We’re aware of an incident involving a service animal on American Eagle flight 4980 on April 15 and have been in contact with the family of the injured passenger to offer support and apologize for their experience."

American Airlines also added that its policies adhere to U.S. Department of Transportation regulations. Those federal regulations require that, before boarding, handlers attest that their service animal is trained to behave. Handlers must also attest that the animal is trained to perform a task that assists with a disability. The form handlers have to fill out prior to boarding can be read here.