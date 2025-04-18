Police investigating after drive-by shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say they're on the lookout for a suspect after a person was injured in a drive-by shooting on Thursday on the southeast side of the city.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 11:26 p.m. on April 17, officers were called to reports of a drive-by shooting in the 5100 block of Derby Drive, just west of the Colorado Springs Airport.

When they arrived on scene, they found one person with non-life threatening injuries, who was taken to the hospital. The individual has not yet been publicly identified.

CSPD says no suspects have been identified in the shooting yet. Anyone with information is asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.