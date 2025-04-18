Skip to Content
News

District 11 fires athletic director

District 11, Canva
By
Published 10:28 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Board of Education (BOE) documents show that Colorado Springs District 11 has fired its athletic director.

Chris Noll's name has been removed from the district website. The district has confirmed he is no longer with the district.

BOE documents say the reason for his termination was "board policy."

Details are limited at this time, but KRDO13 is working to learn more about the circumstances behind his termination. KRDO13 reached out to a number associated with Noll for comment, but the number was disconnected.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content