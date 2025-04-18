District 11 fires athletic director

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Board of Education (BOE) documents show that Colorado Springs District 11 has fired its athletic director.

Chris Noll's name has been removed from the district website. The district has confirmed he is no longer with the district.

BOE documents say the reason for his termination was "board policy."

Details are limited at this time, but KRDO13 is working to learn more about the circumstances behind his termination. KRDO13 reached out to a number associated with Noll for comment, but the number was disconnected.