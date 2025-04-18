Colorado Springs police release new video after suspect was shot and killed by officers downtown

This article includes the full released video and commentary from the Colorado Springs Police Department. The video, which shows the shooting, may be disturbing to viewers.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released its "Significant Event Briefing Video," which unveils new details and video from a police shooting that left one suspect dead in downtown.

On March 31, Colorado Springs police said someone called 911, saying a man was breaking into cars and threatening a person with a gun. This was downtown, in a parking lot near 21 South Nevada Avenue.

PRIOR REPORTING: New video shows deadly police shooting in downtown Colorado Springs

Shortly after the incident, KRDO13 released a viewer video of the shooting. The shooting happened in the heart of downtown, in the middle of the afternoon, and KRDO13 felt it was our responsibility to show it.

The Colorado Springs Police Department asked us not to show the video until the investigation plays out, saying it's a piece of evidence. However, the Colorado Springs Police Department did not provide more specific reasons on why they'd like the video not to be released, beyond the fact that it was an ongoing investigation. We aired the viewer video on April 2, which can be found in the link above.

This latest video release from the agency shows multiple angles, including those from body-worn cameras and a witness.

Police say that leading up to the incident, the suspect, now identified as 38-year-old Nathanial Altman, pointed a gun at the person who called 911. Police said when they arrived, they found the suspect sitting in a car with an open door in a parking lot. Video shows the moments they commanded him out of the car with his hands up, but the suspect refused. The video also shows verbal warnings from police that if the suspect did not comply, he would be shot.

In the video, the suspect can be seen turning and running away with a gun in his hand. Police say he was running in the direction of an occupied car and other pedestrians. One officer fired three shots, which hit the suspect. He later died as a result of his injuries.