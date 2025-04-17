Victim of aggravated robbery speaks out after man is arrested in connection to home invasion in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - News of a new arrest will come as a huge relief to a number of violent crime victims in Colorado Springs.

Police say they've now tied a laundry list of crimes to a man who was already in custody at the El Paso County jail.

Joshua Spradling was arrested on March 7th for alleged robbery and kidnapping.

However, detectives say he's now been linked to multiple other crimes, including a possible murder as well as a January home invasion near Old Colorado City.

Police say back in January, Joshua Spradling broke into a home around 6:30 in the morning, zip tying a 71-year-old man and holding him at gunpoint.

That man and the neighbor he finally ran to for help tell KRDO13 that they're still pretty shaken, two and a half months after the incident.

"You don't expect somebody to come over in their pajamas and say call the police."

That's what Ilene Bates says her next-door neighbor did in the early morning hours of January 29th.

"He was pretty scared. I mean, he look like a ghost," Bates said.

According to police documents, Jerry Huebner was sitting in his living room chair when two suspects broke into his home.

"They put zip ties on my ankle...they told me, don't move. I mean, they got a gun on you, you know you don't move," Huebner said.

Huebner says the intruders went rummaging around his house before leaving out the front door.

"I pulled out my pocketknife in my pocket, cut off the zip tie," Huebner said.

In distress, he then ran over to his neighbor's house to call 911.

Joshua Spradling is now in jail facing a long list of charges, including first-degree burglary, aggravated robbery, and murder in the first-degree from one case he's tied to.