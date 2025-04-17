Service dog bit 10-year-old in the genitals on flight, causing emergency landing at COS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 is getting more details about an emergency plane landing in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. SkyWest Airlines flight 4980, operating under American Airlines, was on its way to Dallas, Texas from Provo, Utah and was rerouted to Colorado Springs. Air traffic control audio has revealed that a service dog reportedly bit a child in the genitals during the flight.

Source: Flight Aware

The audio captured a pilot saying, “It’s a 10-year-old boy. He was bit by a dog in his genitals and is bleeding. They have got a medical person back there with him now. He’s currently laying on the floor.”

Witnesses confirm they heard an airline stewardess get on the loudspeaker during the flight and ask for a doctor, and recall seeing a boy being wheeled off the airplane after it landed in Colorado Springs. They say they saw a small boy in shock, lying in the back of the plane, and people with medical training.

"It was something that was completely outside the realm of what I thought was possible in my head," said Travis Little, a passenger. "I just really hope that this young man is okay. I hope it doesn't impact his life more than it has to."

Technically, once an airplane closes its doors, it is in federal jurisdiction. However, there was no criminal intent, according to the FBI, so it is now a civil matter.

American Airlines released this statement concerning the flight:

“We’re aware of an incident involving a service animal on American Eagle flight 4980 on April 15 and have been in contact with the family of the injured passenger to offer support and apologize for their experience."

American Airlines also added that its policies adhere to U.S. Department of Transportation regulations. Those federal regulations require that handlers attest that their service animal is trained to behave before boarding a flight. Handlers must also attest that the animal is trained to perform a task that assists with a disability. The form handlers have to fill out prior to boarding can be read here.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department confirmed they responded to a dog bite at the airport and transported the patient to a local hospital.

"It really impacted a lot of people, you know, even tangentially. But, you know, certainly this-- this one family, this young man," said Little.

KRDO13 is working to find out the condition of the child.