Flight diverted to Colorado Springs after service dog bites passenger on board

FLIGHT AWARE
By
today at 5:32 PM
Published 5:45 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - American Airlines has confirmed that a service dog incident caused a flight from Provo, Utah, to Dallas, Texas, to re-route and make an emergency landing in Colorado Springs.

The flight was rerouted around 3 p.m. yesterday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department confirms that they transported a patient from the airport to a local hospital because of a dog bite, but couldn't tell KRDO13 how serious the injury was, or where the patient is now located.

KRDO13 is pressing local law enforcement and federal law enforcement to see if a criminal investigation is underway. Colorado Springs Police and the F.B.I. both say they are not investigating the incident.

