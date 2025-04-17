Skip to Content
Kain Medrano and his NFL Dreams

Kain Medrano knew at a young age that he wanted to play in the NFL, "You get those little sheets that you bring home from elementary schools. What do you want to do when you grow up?  Being a NFL player like I have? There's stuff in my mom scrapbook room," says NFL hopeful, Kain Medrano.

The goal that he scribbled down on a piece of paper as a kid  is close to becoming a reality, "I'm getting anxious. Getting nervous is getting there. It's getting closer day by day," says Medrano.

Kain introduced himself to the NFL world at the NFL Combine  as he ran the fastest 40 time of any linebacker, " I didn't really know what I ran until after I got on the phone with my trainer. I heard everybody kind of,  you know,  gasp or, you know, kind of  in the in the crowd. And I've heard I heard a couple of the guys that were back at the start, you know, kind of get a little excited. And I went over there. They were like four, four, six under.  There's no way. Let me wait for the official. You know what I'm saying? I kind of surprised myself," says Medrano.

He says throughout this at times stressful process,  he has been able to count on his faith  with a hand  on the road for him fast, "The only thing you really have to fall back on is the relationship you have with  our Lord and Savior," says Medrano.

His grandmother has given him some valuable advice, "She says it's all in God's hands and it's the truth.  You know, I've done everything that I can  right now to to put my put my best foot forward in whatever direction he has for me.  You know, I know it's right and it'll be the right direction and the right fit," says Medrano,

And being this close to the draft, he knows it's all out of his control, "You know, I'm trying to do my best to tell myself to just kind of let it, you know, let it go. How it's going to go.  Don't get your hopes up for this day or this round or this round. I'm going to go. I'm going to go. And it's going to be a blessing. And we're just we're all going to have fun and we're going to.Yeah, just be blessed that this opportunity is is upon us," says Medrano.

