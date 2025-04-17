John Mulaney pokes fun at ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ set drama in joke about life with a toddler

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — Toddler parents: John Mulaney sees you.

In the latest episode of his Netflix show “Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney,” the comedian, a father of two, recalled what it was like to attend his 3-year-old son’s first school performance over the weekend.

“Every toddler at heart is the star of their own show,” Mulaney joked. “You know what having a 3-year-old is like? Having a 3-year-old is what I imagine working on Ellen’s show was like because people come over and they’re like, ‘How is it?’ And you’re, like, ‘Oh, it’s fun. You know, we have fun. There’s games. But some days are hard.’”

He added, still doing his bit: “’We have dancing, you know. So if he starts dancing, you dance…But if he stops dancing, you f—ing stop dancing right away.’”

Mulaney’s joke makes reference to the allegations of a toxic workplace made in 2020 by staffers of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” at the time.

DeGeneres addressed the allegations on air later that year when her show returned for a new season and apologized to the employees “that were affected.”

“I know that I am in a position of privilege and power and with that comes responsibility and I take responsibility for what happens at my show,” DeGeneres said in the August 2020 episode.

The talk show, which concluded in 2022, was distributed by, Warner Bros. Television, which is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Mulaney shares two children, Malcolm and Méi, with his wife, actress Olivia Munn.

His Netflix show premieres new episodes on Wednesdays.

