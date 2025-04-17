Colorado Springs Children’s Hospital celebrates spring with adorable NICU baby photo shoot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Staff at the Children's Hospital are bringing light to families during an ordinarily difficult time with a spring photo shoot.

According to staff at the hospital, a "Celebration Committee" comprised of nurses, staff, and volunteers works to bring joy to families. This spring season, one of their missions was to dress up neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) babies and capture memories for their families. Their efforts are at no cost to families, the hospital said.

Source: Children's Hospital Colorado

"This heartwarming tradition isn’t about a specific holiday — it’s about celebrating new life, hope and special milestones, even in the midst of a hospital stay," read a press release.

Photos feature babies dressed in adorable outfits, including bunny ear accessories, floral onesies, and flower headbands.