‘Tough scene for the deputies’: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigates donut disturbance

today at 1:59 PM
Published 1:41 PM

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A donut disturbance has unfolded at a shop in Douglas County, according to the sheriff's office.

They said it was a "tough scene" for the cops, who came to find donuts scattered across the floor of LaMar's Donut Shop in Englewood.

"Having to witness such tragic treatment of donuts..." wrote the agency on Facebook.

On a serious note, the disturbance led to the arrest of what the sheriff's office says was a disgruntled employee.

The (presumably now-former) employee allegedly threw trays to the floor, and deputies say they were actively destroying property.

The unnamed suspect was charged with criminal mischief, criminal tampering, and theft.

KRDO13 has reached out to the sheriff's office to get the name of the suspect.

Celeste Springer

