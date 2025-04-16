Three people dead following boating crash at Major League Fishing event

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Three people have died following a boating crash during a professional fishing tournament on Wednesday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The incident happened during Major League Fishing’s Tackle Warehouse Invitational on Lewis Smith Lake near Cullman, Alabama.

CNN affiliate WBMA reports three other individuals were injured in the incident.

ALEA said a two-vessel crash occurred around 7:03 a.m. and said Joey M. Broom, 58, from Altoona, “was fatally injured when the Center Console vessel he was onboard was struck by a Nitro Bass Boat. Broom was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Later Wednesday, ALEA named two other men aboard the same boat who had been thrown overboard during the crash and drowned. It identified them as John K. Clark, 44, of Cullman and Jeffrey C. Little, 62, of Brandon, Miss.

“The crash occurred near the Miller Flats area of Smith Lake in Cullman County,” ALEA said in a statement to CNN.

The ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division is investigating the crash, the agency said.

“Major League Fishing (MLF) confirms that a serious boating accident occurred this morning on Lewis Smith Lake during Day 2 of the Tackle Warehouse Invitational,” MLF said in a statement.

“Out of respect for those involved, and to ensure the accuracy of all information, no further details will be released at this time,” it said, adding that it was working with law enforcement and emergency officials.

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest concern are with everyone affected by this tragic incident,” the statement said.

Neither the ALEA nor MLF provided information on the circumstances of the crash or the conditions of those who were injured.

MLF said that competitor Flint Davis was also involved in the crash. Davis issued a short statement on Instagram Wednesday.

“I want to thank everyone for the thoughts and prayers. I ask that you keep me and all of the other affected people and families in your prayers. I’ll let you guys know more when I can,” the angler said.

The MLF has cancelled Thursday’s final day of competition.

Kathy Fennel, MLF Executive Vice President and General Manager, described the accident as heartbreaking in a statement Wednesday.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy.”

