Lorne Michaels once said Tina Fey ‘could easily’ succeed him at ‘SNL.’ Here’s what she has to say about that

(CNN) — Tina Fey has been floated as a possibility to one day take the reins from “Saturday Night Live” creator and longtime overseer Lorne Michaels – but she’s apparently not so sure.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday, Fey shared her thoughts on her former boss’s seeming endorsement of her, when he said in January 2024 that she “could easily” replace him on the long-running NBC comedy sketch show.

“It was nice of him to say that, and I love him very much,” Fey told the publication. “He’s irreplaceable.”

Michaels, 80, has been in the driver’s seat of “SNL” since its inception in 1975, taking only one break as producer between 1980 and 1985.

Naturally, speculation has long abounded as to who might replace him at “SNL” when the time comes.

“His set of gifts and skills are entirely unique,” Fey added. “His eye for talent! He’s one of the last three people in show business who actually understand everything. I’ll leave it at that.”

Fey has been involved with “SNL” as either a writer, “Weekend Update” anchor and/or cast member since as early as 1997, and has gone on to create and star in another NBC hit about the building in which “SNL” takes place, “30 Rock” – on which Michaels served as an executive producer.

Michaels and Fey have also spent time collaborating as co-executive producers on iconic movies including 2004’s original “Mean Girls” and last year’s musical reboot of that movie.

Michaels, who has since made clear that he has no intention to retire anytime soon, added of Fey in 2024, “she’s a very important person in my life,” also saying she is “brilliant and great at everything.”

“SNL” is currently in its landmark 50th season, and airs on NBC on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

