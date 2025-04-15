Trump to name Hunter Biden whistleblower as acting IRS commissioner, sources say

By Evan Perez and Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is set to name Gary Shapley, the former IRS criminal investigator who alleged that the Justice Department slow-walked the investigation of Hunter Biden, as acting commissioner of the IRS, three people briefed on the matter told CNN.

Shapley provided whistleblower testimony to Republicans who claimed partisan bias by Jusfice officials had hindered the investigation of the son of President Joe Biden.

In recent weeks, Republicans celebrated Shapley’s return as deputy chief of IRS criminal investigation. Now, Trump is poised to name Shapley to run the entire agency, after the resignation of the former commissioner who opposed a data sharing agreement with the Homeland Security Department.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

