Criticism grows around proposed 64-team World Cup in 2030

(CNN) — The president of CONCACAF – the governing body which runs North, Central America and Caribbean soccer – has added his voice to those opposing a proposal to expand the men’s World Cup in 2030 to 64 teams.

The majority of the 2030 tournament will be hosted by Spain, Morocco and Portugal – with the three opening games set to be held in Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina as part of the World Cup’s 100th anniversary.

South American governing body CONMEBOL has proposed the tournament be expanded to 64 teams to allow more nations to experience the centenary celebrations.

It comes after the next men’s World Cup in 2026 – hosted by US, Canada and Mexico – has already been expanded from 32 teams to 48.

“I don’t believe expanding the men’s World Cup to 64 teams is the right move for the tournament itself and the broader football ecosystem, from national teams to club competitions, leagues, and players,” CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani told ESPN.

“We haven’t even kicked off the new 48-team World Cup yet, so personally, I don’t think that expanding to 64 teams should even be on the table.”

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin has previously voiced his opposition to the idea, saying: “I think it is a bad idea.”

The Asian Football Confederation has also spoken out against the proposal, per AFP, saying that the idea could lead to “chaos.”

A 64-team tournament would likely see 128 games played, double the amount of matches at the previous men’s World Cup in 2022.

Soccer’s global governing body FIFA told CNN Sports the proposal was “spontaneously raised” by a member at a FIFA council meeting last month.

“The idea was acknowledged as FIFA has a duty to analyze any proposal from one of its Council members,” a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement. There is currently no public timeline as to when the topic will be discussed.

