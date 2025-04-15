Colorado Springs addressing growing population and housing needs through survey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs is asking residents to take part in a regional Housing Needs Assessment, which will serve as a tool to address housing needs in the area.

According to the City, the project is being conducted in response to the region's growing population. City leaders hope the Housing Needs Assessment will provide a clearer picture of the housing supply, challenges, and needs across El Paso County.

“This assessment can give data to support strategic planning, informed policy decisions, and collaborative partnerships across the El Paso County," says Aimee Cox, the City’s Chief Housing & Homelessness Officer. "We encourage residents to share their perspectives to help guide this work.”

While data will be collected for Calhan, Green Mountain Falls, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Monument, Palmer Lake, and Ramah, the housing assessment will not provide recommendations or prescribe actions for how these jurisdictions could use the data. That will be under the discretion of the leadership of each municipality.

This project is furthermore a result of the SB 24-174 requirement, signed into law in May of 2024. The act requires the department of local affairs to conduct a statewide housing needs assessment that analyzes existing and future statewide housing needs and to publish a report identifying current housing stock and estimating statewide housing needs.

According to the City, the housing assessment will result in a series of geographic-specific recommendations for the City of Colorado Springs and Unincorporated El Paso County across several areas. That could include funding, financing, and partnering options, along with needs for specific housing groups, such as seniors, workforce housing needs, and low-income earners. An online housing dashboard will also be developed to present key housing data and analyses.

It is funded by the City of Colorado Springs, the El Paso County Community Development Block Grant, and the Colorado Infrastructure and Strong Communities Grant Program.

You can find the Housing Needs Assessment here.