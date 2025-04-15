The Rockies say they will try out torpedo bats

"I know that every every player is curious about it," says Rockies manager Bud Black.

Hitters in Major League Baseball are curious about torpedo bats. They are baseball bats that look like a torpedo. The design of the bat helps improve making contact with the ball and bat speed, "So I think it just depends on your swing and where you miss," says Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman, "I would try it out. I mean, see if I like it or not before using it in the game or should."

Rockies third baseman adds, "I try it? I mean, you don't know if you're missing something big that can, you know, change how you feel in the box and stuff like that. So. Yeah, definitely. Definitely. Worth trying."

"Yeah, I got a couple on the way. I'm not too sure if I'll commit to it or not, but, you know, see how I like it and then go from there," says Rockies outfielder Brenton Doyle.

Doyle says he will try the torpedo battle, but he also believes that baseball bats don't help you perform sorcery.

"I'm a firm believer that, you know, it's not the wand, it's the wizard or whatever saying you can go with there. But, you know, I'm gonna try it and see if I like it at all. I don't really think it matters what bat you use. I think it's more the hitter," says Doyle.

Speaking of the hitter, Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland tries to get them out for a living."good curveball" and he says torpedo bats are not. He is trying to make sure that hitters miss his pitches,

"Me personally, I don't care. I'm trying to miss barrels, not hit barrels. So if they think it works, if it's placebo effect, whatever, if there's actual science behind it, numbers we'll see after this season, after five seasons of how those numbers stack up against normal," says Freeland.

"But we're still in that, you know, test pilot time period. I'm not sure whether it's a trendy fad or whether there's really, truly something behind them. Time will tell," says Black.