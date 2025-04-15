Colorado man bonds out of jail as DNA evidence in his murder case is called into question

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado man has bonded out of jail after serving 12 years in prison for a murder conviction, our partners at 9News in Denver report.

Michael Clark was convicted in 2012 following the murder of Marty Grisham, but has maintained his innocence ever since. Recently, the validity of his conviction, as well as many others, has fallen under scrutiny as a former DNA analyst for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is accused of manipulating data in over 800 criminal cases.

The former analyst, Yvonne "Missy" Woods, faces 102 counts, including multiple counts of perjury, attempt to influence a public servant, and forgery of a government-issued document, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

According to reporting by 9News, Woods said a lipbalm found at the crime scene had Clark's DNA. However, after Woods' work was called into question, other analysts were not able to replicate the results tying Clark's DNA to the lipbalm.

While he has bonded out, 9News reports that Clark will still have to battle his murder charges. His next hearing is in June.