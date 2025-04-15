City Council swearing-in at Pioneers Museum closes Vermijo Street Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Tuesday morning, Colorado Springs City Council invites everyone to the swearing-in of the new District Councilmembers.

Councilmember Elects are Dave Donelson (Reelected - District 1), Tom Bailey (District 2), Brandy Williams (District 3), Kimberly Gold (District 4), Nancy Henjum (Reelected - District 5), and Roland Rainey Jr. (District 6). Presiding Municipal Court Judge, HayDen Kane, will swear-in new Councilmembers voted on by the public in the April 1st City Municipal Election.

The ceremony will take place on the Pioneers Museum South Lawn on April 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. As a result, both directions of Vermijo Street (between Nevada and Tejon) will be closed from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the ceremony. The public is advised to use alternate routes and parking in that area will be limited.

Following the ceremony there will be a reception line to greet the new Councilmembers. At 2 p.m., City Council will hold a Special Meeting in Council Chambers at City Hall to elect a new Council President and President Pro Tem.

The public may come in person or watch live on SpringsTV and on Facebook.