Buc-ee’s developers submit new annexation request for Palmer Lake location

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) - A controversial travel stop proposal is now back in play in the town of Palmer Lake.

Previously, developers had withdrawn their annexation application, but they're now back with a revised proposal; still targeting the same piece of land near I-25 and County Line Road.

If plans move forward, it would be just the second Buc-ee’s location in Colorado.

Last December, the town’s board of trustees ruled the land that's connected to town limits by a narrow stretch of properties south of County Line Road did meet the legal requirements for annexation.

However, following harsh backlash from members of the Palmer Lake community, including a lawsuit and threats of trustee recalls, developers pulled back.

Now, true to their word developers are back with a new annexation proposal request made up of three contiguous annexations, rather than the six required by the first plan.

It still follows a “flagpole” type design connecting the site to town limits along a narrow strip along County Line Road, but this new version covers a wider section of the roadway than before, with sections into Douglas County.

It also includes more of County Line Road heading west, past land once tied to the United Congregational Church, but recently de-annexed from Palmer Lake.

Palmer Lake board of trustees have set a new eligibility hearing for a special meeting on May 29.