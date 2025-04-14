Parking fees to increase at Denver International Airport

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Travelers at the Denver International Airport will soon be paying more for parking.

Airport officials are citing increased operating costs as the reason for the rate hikes.

“Increasing parking fees will allow DEN to continue investing in its parking facilities and further enhance the customer experience,” DEN Senior Vice President of Parking and Commercial Transportation Mark Nagel said in a press release. “Our investments include improved lighting, accessibility upgrades and enhanced security features.”

According to officials, parking management and shuttle costs at the airport have increased by an average of 44.5% over the last three years.

The price increases go into effect on May 14, and can be viewed below: