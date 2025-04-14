Skip to Content
News

Parking fees to increase at Denver International Airport

File photo. Acquired Through MGN Online on 02/25/2025
Google Maps
File photo. Acquired Through MGN Online on 02/25/2025
By
New
Published 1:33 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Travelers at the Denver International Airport will soon be paying more for parking.

Airport officials are citing increased operating costs as the reason for the rate hikes.

“Increasing parking fees will allow DEN to continue investing in its parking facilities and further enhance the customer experience,” DEN Senior Vice President of Parking and Commercial Transportation Mark Nagel said in a press release. “Our investments include improved lighting, accessibility upgrades and enhanced security features.”

According to officials, parking management and shuttle costs at the airport have increased by an average of 44.5% over the last three years.

The price increases go into effect on May 14, and can be viewed below:

Source: Denver International Airport
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content