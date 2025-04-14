Monument town council member Jim Romanello passes away

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - The town of Monument is mourning the loss of their town council member, Jim Romanello.

"Jim was a valued colleague, a dedicated public servant, and a committed member of our community who brought passion and thoughtfulness to his role on the Town Council," town staff said in a release. "The Town of Monument is heartbroken to share the tragic news of the passing of council member Jim Romanello. Jim was a valued colleague, a dedicated public servant, and a committed member of our community who brought passion and thoughtfulness to his role on the Town Council."

As of right now, details of how he passed away have not been released out of respect and privacy for his family.

Flags in Monument will be flown at half-staff from now until April 17 in his memory.