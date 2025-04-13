Rory McIlroy completes his long-awaited career grand slam with Masters triumph

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Rory McIlroy had been trying for 11 arduous years to join one of golf’s most exclusive fraternities, and his long wait came to an end on Sunday with a win at the Masters.

McIlroy, who started Sunday’s final round with a two-stroke lead, overcame some bumps in the road including a furious comeback by Justin Rose to force a one-hole playoff to shoot 1-over on the day, finishing at 11-under par for the tournament and cementing his place among the game’s immortals.

With his victory at the Masters, the 35-year-old completed the career grand slam – winning each of golf’s four majors. McIlroy becomes just the sixth player to accomplish the feat joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

