FBI: Waukesha Teen charged in parents’ murder plotted a President Trump assassination

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — 17-year-old Nikita Casap is charged in the deaths of his mother and stepfather after he was arrested back in March when he fled the state. Waukesha teen charged for deaths of mother and stepfather bound over for trial.

Now, as part of that homicide investigation, a search warrant filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin has been unsealed, outlining what was found on Casap’s cellphone and other electronic devices.

The warrant reveals that during their search, investigators found material on his phone in regard to “The Order of Nine Angles”, an extremist neo-Nazi group.

Furthermore, investigators reviewed images and communications that referenced a self-described manifesto regarding assassinating the President, making bombs, and terrorist attacks.

The warrant refers to “calling for the assassination of the President of the United States in order to foment a political revolution in the United States and “save the white races” from “Jewish controlled” politicians.””

The document also contained images of Adolf Hitler with text “HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY”.

In an excerpt from the three-page manifesto, Casap specifies why he would go after the President.

“As to why, specifically Trump, I think it’s obvious. By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos and not only that, but it will further bring into the public the idea that assassinations and accelerating the collapse are possible things to do.”

The document goes on to say that Casap also paid for, at least in part, a drone and explosives to be used as a weapon of mass destruction to commit an attack.

And that the killing of his parents “appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carrying out his plan.”

You can read the full warrant here, including Casap’s intentions of escaping overseas to Ukraine.

Casap last appeared in court on April 9, where he was bound over for trial.

He currently faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and seven other felony charges including hiding a corpse and identity theft.

Casap is due back in court on May 7 for an arraignment.

He is currently in custody on a $1 million bond.

