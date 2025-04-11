Southern Colorado schools earn prestigious Purple Star status for supporting military families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In a special ceremony on April 10, 2025, Colorado Education Commissioner Susana Córdova and Governor Jared Polis awarded the state’s first-ever Purple Star School designation to 27 schools from eight school districts and the Charter School Institute.

The Purple Star School designation recognizes school communities for their work to support military-connected students and their families.

“Colorado is the proud home to a strong military and veteran community, and it’s only appropriate that our schools are recognized for the work they do to support military families and their children. I’m excited to celebrate the schools who are leading this work and setting an example for the rest of the state,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Commissioner Córdova and Gov. Polis were joined by members of the State Board of Education, representatives from the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission, and military school liaisons from the United States Army, Air Force, and Space Force.

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 became the first district in Colorado to earn Purple Star School status for all K-12 schools.

Widefield High School and Grand Mountain School of Widefield School District 3 in El Paso County were both also awarded the prestigious Purple Star designation.

“I'm excited to have our school receive a purple star designation! Achieving the Purple Star designation shows our commitment to supporting military-connected students and their families, creating a welcoming environment, and providing the resources they need to succeed, something I feel we have always done, but this designation helps us communicate it so families know we are here to support,” said Greg Morris, Widefield High School counselor.

Last spring, Gov. Polis signed into law House Bill 24-1076 - sponsored by Reps. Bob Marshall (D-Douglas County) and Mike Weissman (D-Adams/Araphaoe) and Sens. Rhonda Fields (D-Adams/Arapahoe) and Bob Gardner (R-El Paso/Teller) - creating the Purple Star Program to recognize schools that help military-connected students navigate the academic and social-emotional challenges that come with frequent relocations, parental deployments, and adjusting to new school communities.

Purple Star Schools must meet specific criteria, including offering dedicated programs and resources for military-connected students and their families. More information about the Purple Star Program is available on the Colorado Department of Education’s website.

Here's the full list of Purple Star Schools:

Academy School District 20

Douglass Valley Elementary School

Eagleview Middle School

Ranch Creek Elementary School

Aurora Public Schools

Edna and John Mosley P-8 School

Colorado Springs School District 11

Jenkins Middle School

James Irwin Elementary School - Howard

McAuliffe Elementary School

Charter School Institute

Colorado Military Academy

District 49

Bennett Ranch Elementary School

Falcon Middle School

Ellicott School District 22

Ellicott Elementary School

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8

Abrams Elementary School

Aragon Elementary School

Eagleside Elementary School

Jordahl Elementary School

Mesa Elementary School

Mountainside Elementary School

Patriot Elementary School

Weikel Elementary School

Welte Education Center

Carson Middle School

Fountain Middle School

Fountain-Fort Carson High School

Harrison School District 2

James Irwin Charter Middle School

James Irwin Elementary School–Astrozon

Widefield School District 3