Southern Colorado schools earn prestigious Purple Star status for supporting military families
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In a special ceremony on April 10, 2025, Colorado Education Commissioner Susana Córdova and Governor Jared Polis awarded the state’s first-ever Purple Star School designation to 27 schools from eight school districts and the Charter School Institute.
The Purple Star School designation recognizes school communities for their work to support military-connected students and their families.
“Colorado is the proud home to a strong military and veteran community, and it’s only appropriate that our schools are recognized for the work they do to support military families and their children. I’m excited to celebrate the schools who are leading this work and setting an example for the rest of the state,” said Governor Jared Polis.
Commissioner Córdova and Gov. Polis were joined by members of the State Board of Education, representatives from the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission, and military school liaisons from the United States Army, Air Force, and Space Force.
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 became the first district in Colorado to earn Purple Star School status for all K-12 schools.
Widefield High School and Grand Mountain School of Widefield School District 3 in El Paso County were both also awarded the prestigious Purple Star designation.
“I'm excited to have our school receive a purple star designation! Achieving the Purple Star designation shows our commitment to supporting military-connected students and their families, creating a welcoming environment, and providing the resources they need to succeed, something I feel we have always done, but this designation helps us communicate it so families know we are here to support,” said Greg Morris, Widefield High School counselor.
Last spring, Gov. Polis signed into law House Bill 24-1076 - sponsored by Reps. Bob Marshall (D-Douglas County) and Mike Weissman (D-Adams/Araphaoe) and Sens. Rhonda Fields (D-Adams/Arapahoe) and Bob Gardner (R-El Paso/Teller) - creating the Purple Star Program to recognize schools that help military-connected students navigate the academic and social-emotional challenges that come with frequent relocations, parental deployments, and adjusting to new school communities.
Purple Star Schools must meet specific criteria, including offering dedicated programs and resources for military-connected students and their families. More information about the Purple Star Program is available on the Colorado Department of Education’s website.
Here's the full list of Purple Star Schools:
Academy School District 20
- Douglass Valley Elementary School
- Eagleview Middle School
- Ranch Creek Elementary School
Aurora Public Schools
- Edna and John Mosley P-8 School
Colorado Springs School District 11
- Jenkins Middle School
- James Irwin Elementary School - Howard
- McAuliffe Elementary School
Charter School Institute
- Colorado Military Academy
District 49
- Bennett Ranch Elementary School
- Falcon Middle School
Ellicott School District 22
- Ellicott Elementary School
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8
- Abrams Elementary School
- Aragon Elementary School
- Eagleside Elementary School
- Jordahl Elementary School
- Mesa Elementary School
- Mountainside Elementary School
- Patriot Elementary School
- Weikel Elementary School
- Welte Education Center
- Carson Middle School
- Fountain Middle School
- Fountain-Fort Carson High School
Harrison School District 2
- James Irwin Charter Middle School
- James Irwin Elementary School–Astrozon
Widefield School District 3
- Grand Mountain School
- Widefield High School