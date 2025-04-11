Police officer behind bars for felony stalking and official misconduct to another officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 has obtained new details regarding a Colorado Springs police officer facing criminal charges.

Officer Neil Jackson was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony stalking, misdemeanor cyber-crime and misdemeanor first-degree official misconduct.

We now know the incident at the center of all this happened six days ago and involved two other CSPD officers.

The five year veteran who's currently on leave is a patrol officer in the city's Falcon division.

According to court documents, one of those officers says she had to go to Scheels to hide from Officer Jackson, adding that she was in fear for her safety.

That officer confirms that she had a relationship with Jackson, but when she broke things off Jackson couldn’t accept it was over.

According to court documents obtained by KRDO13, the relationship between Officer Neil Jackson and another CSPD officer began in September of 2024.

The two broke up in January 2025 which is when she says things turned south.

According to investigators, around 6 in the morning on March 13 that female officer went to meet another CSPD officer in the parking lot of Mortgage Financial Solutions in Colorado Springs.

Jackson admitted to investigators that he used police tracking technology to track her to that location, but he says he thought she might be in danger.

After calling and texting her more than 15 times, Jackson showed up.

He says he saw her and another Colorado Springs police officer quote "ridiculously close".

After that third officer left, Jackson confirms he confronted the women.

She tells investigators that he was screaming at her, leaving her scared, and feeling alone and trapped.

The women tells police she turned off the transponder in her vehicle and drove to the Scheels parking lot to hide behind some shipping containers.

She says she then went to buy security cameras for her home, telling investigators when she went home with her gun drawn just incase Jackson was waiting.

Jackson admits to being angry that night and says he's aware of the consequences one could face for misusing police tracking software.

However, he maintains the he did not misuse the software.

Colorado Springs police says they can’t speak on an active investigation. However, they do tell us internal affairs is looking into all three officers.

Officer Jackson remains in custody at the El Paso County Jail and is being held without bond.

We also reached out the public defenders office who also declined to comment.

Jackson's next court appearance is set for April 17th.