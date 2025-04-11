Crash shuts down northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A crash involving at least two vehicles has shut down all lanes of northbound I-25 in the area between Fillmore and Garden of the Gods.

At least one southbound lane is also closed, according to a spokesperson with the Falcon division of CSPD.

That spokesperson told KRDO13 that the department's major crash team has been called out, indicating there is a serious injury or death involved, and the northbound side could be closed for an extended period.

All northbound traffic is being forced to exit at Garden of the Gods, and isn't allowed back on until the N Nevada entrance.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area to avoid an extended backup.