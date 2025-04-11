Colorado State Patrol recovers most of the 600 pounds of marijuana stolen from evidence lot

GOLDEN, Colo. (KRDO) - Approximately 600 pounds of marijuana that was scheduled to be destroyed by Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was stolen from an evidence trailer in Arapahoe County, state patrol announced this week.

According to CSP, the theft was discovered during a property walkthrough of an evidence parking lot on April 4, when an evidence technician noticed damage to a secured alternative gate located away from the facility's entrance. A further investigation revealed that a secured trailer had been broken into, and around 600 pounds of marijuana had been stolen from inside the trailer.

On Friday, CSP said they had recovered 3/4 of the stolen marijuana at a residence in Denver. It was found in a shed at the back of the property.

According to CSP, on Thursday, April 10, they executed a search warrant at a residence in Denver along with the Denver PD. Denver police had a Chevy Silverado in custody for an unrelated matter, and it turned out that pickup was the same vehicle seen in surveillance videos of the burglary at the CSP evidence facility. When the warrant was executed, no suspects were present at the home, and no arrests were made.

CSP said the recovered marijuana has been booked back into evidence in a secure interior location. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501. The internal review of protocols is still underway, CSP said.