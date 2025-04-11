Colorado Springs police arrest man after he allegedly uploaded child sex abuse material

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they have arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly uploaded child sexual abuse material to a social media app.

The department says the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a tip that someone was uploading the material, and investigators found that it was coming from the area of Park Haven View in Colorado Springs.

CSPD detectives as well as members with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) executed a search warrant, and on April 2, they had enough information to arrest Tyler Truelson with sexual exploitation of a child.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.