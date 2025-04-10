Students compete to represent Colorado at the SkillsUSA National Championships in Atlanta

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- 800 students in Pueblo are competing in welding, plumbing, and construction competitions at Pueblo Community College and the Pueblo Convention Center.

They're trying to win a spot and represent the Centennial State at the SkillsUSA's National Leadership & Skills Conference that will take place this summer in Atlanta.

The conference is the largest gathering of America’s future skilled workforce and the ultimate recognition of excellence in career and technical education, the organization says.

Jayda Woodke has been working toward this competition for years.

"When I was like five or six. And ever since then, I just wanted to do it. So I think it's awesome that all these people are out here for their trades," said Woodke.

Woodke said the competition has come with some challenges.

"This morning, it was kind of tough. I did mess up a lot of my boards and stuff, but now that I feel like I feel like a lunch break, it's been very easy. And I feel like now I just know what I'm doing and stuff, so," said Woodke.

Sarah Heath serves as the National Chair of SkillsUSA and said that residential construction is a career that's growing in the State of Colorado.

"They actually hire on site or give a preferred application processing, or just have that intentional career related conversation to ensure that a learner knows and understands what's available to them," said Heath.

Friday is the last day of the competition, and it's open to the public.