EPC Sheriff’s Office and local non-profit conduct homeless camp cleanup along Sand Creek

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPS) and the El Paso County Code Enforcement Unit have been actively monitoring a growing homeless camp along the East Fork of Sand Creek near Highway 24 and Peterson Road in unincorporated El Paso County.

The sheriff's office said that after ongoing assessments of the area, they contacted four individuals at the camp and posted notices to vacate with clear details about a scheduled cleanup date and time. EPSO said they also informed people at the site that they were trespassing on private property and provided them with information on local community organizations that offer resources and support services.

According to EPSO, a cleanup operation began at 9:30 the morning of April 8, with the support of local non-profit "Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful."

“Operations such as this are essential for the safety and well-being of our community. During these well-organized events, my deputies and local partners restore private property rights, ensure environmental clean-up efforts, and offer valuable, immediate resources to those in need," said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. "I thank our partners at Code Enforcement, Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful, and my deputies for their continued efforts to ensure the rights of our citizens are protected and the natural beauty of the Pikes Peak region is maintained.”