Colorado Springs police officer arrested for felony stalking and official misconduct

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has been arrested for felony stalking, official misconduct, and a cybercrime, the department said Thursday.

According to CSPD, allegations of criminal activity were made on April 4, 2025, against Officer Neil Jackson. Detectives initiated an investigation and established probable cause to arrest Jackon.

He was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail on April 10.

CSPD said Jackson has been employed with the department since March 2020. At the time of his arrest, he was assigned as a patrol officer in the Falcon Division. He has since been relieved of his police powers and placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

CSPD said this is still an active and ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released until it is appropriate to do so. At the conclusion of the criminal proceedings, an administrative investigation will be initiated.

KRDO13 has requested his employment photo.