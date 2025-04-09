Trump’s top trade official testifies to House lawmakers as massive tariffs go into effect

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is set to testify Wednesday before the House Ways and Means Committee on President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade agenda as even higher tariffs go into effect for dozens of countries.

Trade tensions between the US and China have also escalated sharply in recent days, with China the hardest hit from Trump’s latest tariffs, grappling with at least 104% in new duties, and Beijing retaliating swiftly Wednesday with 84% tariffs on US imports.

Greer told Senate lawmakers on Tuesday that Trump’s blanket tariffs are necessary to combat the overall US trade deficit, even if the stock market languishes and long-time allies are caught in the crossfire. Trump’s top trade official said the tariffs aim to address foreign countries’ so-called non-trade barriers, which includes regulations that don’t favor US companies.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.