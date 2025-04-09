Sexual assault & domestic violence victim advocates applaud CSPD for starting phone drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is hoping to make headway on some concerning statistics involving the matter locally.

CSPD has started a phone drive as a way to help sexual assault victims who so often are in domestic violence situations.

The process is as simple as taking your old, banged-up phone and dropping it off in the lobby of the Police Operations Center or any of the police substations across Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police Operations Center - 705 S. Nevada Ave.

Gold Hill Substation - 955 W. Morena Ave.

Falcon Substation - 7850 Goddard St.

Stetson Hills Substation - 4100 Tutt Blvd.

Sand Creek Substation - 950 Academy Park Lp.

Organizers say that simple act could help save lives.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the number of sexual assault and domestic violence cases hasn’t gone down over the last several years.

Officers told KRDO these numbers are part of the reason why they decided to do the phone drive.

Advocates for victims at the organization TESSA say, since technology is such a big part of our lives nowadays, it’s no surprise that offenders are using it to their advantage.

“Their phones are being tracked and so one of the biggest pieces we have to definitely safety plan around is making sure they have a safe and secure device that they can still use for that access of resources and support that the offender is not aware of,” TESSA safe house manager, Bri Bebow, explained in an interview with KRDO Wednesday.

CSPD will reset the phone and make sure to delete all your personal information, or you can do that part yourself if that makes you feel more comfortable.

CSPD said the “Phone it Forward” campaign accepts all types of cell phones.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is spearheading a similar drive.