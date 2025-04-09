Governor Polis says it’s up to the president to move Space Command, not Alabama lawmakers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, Rep. Mike Rogers went on a McRary Institute Podcast titled "Cyber Focus" with the University of Alabama, and said that he expected a Space Command move would be announced as soon as the new Secretary of the Air Force was announced.

"I've already talked with the contractor. He is ready to turn dirt on the day the announcements made. And we do expect it to be announced right after the Air Force secretary is named," Rogers said on the podcast.

The new nominee, Troy E. Meink, has another Senate hearing on the calendar. KRDO13 contacted Meink Wednesday via phone call.

"I will not comment on the location of Space Command while the nomination is ongoing," Meink said.

One other lawmaker, Congressman Shomari Figures (D) Alabama, sent this statement to KRDO13.

"I’m a firm believer that the State of Alabama has shown the capacity to handle our nation’s space defense. Two separate studies by the Department of Defense determined that the best location for the Space Command is in Alabama," Figures said.

Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Jeff Crank's team confirmed he was in classified briefings about the location of space command all day Wednesday. They said he would answer questions about the recently resurfaced conversation on Thursday.

Governor Jared Polis said he is working with Congress to ensure they have all the information they need.

"Fortunately, it's not up to Representative Rogers, who represents Alabama," Polis said in an interview today. "He wants, I'm sure, everything there ... It's up to the President. And we continue to make the case at every level, working with our congressional delegation that Colorado is simply the best place and the only place that makes sense for the space community."

Senator Hickenlooper and Senator Bennet also responded to our request for comment: