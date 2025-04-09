CSPD launches phone bank campaign to help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is launching a new campaign aimed at ensuring that victims have a secure way to reach support, resources and emergency services.

Through the "Phone It Forward" campaign, in partnership with 911 Cell Phone Bank, the department will collect used and broken phones from community members. These devices will then be distributed to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, providing them with a vital lifeline.

CSPD said the new campaign works to support survivors while also keeping e-waste out of landfills. Every donated device is completely wiped by a third-party company following strict security protocols, and unusable devices are recycled.

How you can help

Helping to provide a critical lifeline to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence is as easy as dropping off a used or broken cell phone at one of five Phone It Forward drop boxes, CSPD says.

The boxes are located in the lobbies of the Police Operations Center and each substation across Colorado Springs:

Colorado Springs Police Operations Center - 705 S. Nevada Ave.

Gold Hill Substation - 955 W. Morena Ave.

Falcon Substation - 7850 Goddard St.

Stetson Hills Substation - 4100 Tutt Blvd.

Sand Creek Substation - 950 Academy Park Lp.

"We want to remind our community that you are not alone. If you have experienced sexual assault or intimate partner violence, it is not your fault," the department wrote in a press release. "If you’ve been a victim of a sexual assault, contact us at 719-444-7000. Please join CSPD, local, state, and national SAAM campaigns to honor the voices and experiences of victims and survivors."

You can find donation receipts and more information about the Phone It Forward Program here.