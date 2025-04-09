600 pounds of marijuana stolen from state patrol evidence trailer, investigation underway

By Sadie Buggle

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colorado (KRDO) — Approximately 600 pounds of marijuana that was scheduled to be destroyed by Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was stolen from an evidence trailer in Arapahoe County, the department confirmed Wednesday morning.

The theft was discovered during a property walkthrough of a CSP evidence parking lot on April 4, when an evidence technician noticed damage to a secured alternative gate located away from the facility’s entrance.

A further investigation revealed that a secured trailer had been broken into, and around 600 pounds of marijuana had been stolen from inside the trailer. The marijuana had been scheduled to be destroyed.

The trailer and its contents were taken into evidence as part of a highway drug investigation, CSP said.

The department has since filed a report with the Englewood Police Department and started its own investigation into the theft. So far, an early investigation has revealed that the suspects came onto the site in the evening hours of April 1 and used a power tool to remove a lock on the gate and another on the secured trailer.

CSP said that since the incident, it has completed a review that identified gaps in the facility’s security processes. Officials have subsequently decided to increase security camera system checks and property walkthroughs to “identify security issues faster and ensure evidence integrity.”

“A comprehensive internal investigation is now underway to determine if established protocols were violated,” CSP said.

CSP did not disclose the location of the specific evidence facility, saying it could “further compromise the integrity of investigations” and could endanger the facility’s evidence and personnel.

