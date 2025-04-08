Meredith Gaudreau, widow of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, announces birth of third child, seven months after husband’s death

By George Ramsay and Martin Goillandeau, CNN

(CNN) — Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, has announced the birth of her third child, seven months after the death of her husband.

“Another baby boy. Carter Michael Gaudreau – same middle name as his daddy,” Gaudreau wrote in an Instagram post, adding: “John, thank you for giving me our beautiful family. We love u, Daddy and miss you so much.”

Gaudreau also said that the baby, born on April 1, was the same birth weight and size as his father.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were both fatally struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bikes on a New Jersey roadway on August 29, 2024, just hours before they were scheduled to serve as groomsmen at their sister’s wedding.

They were both fathers-to-be at the time. In December, Matthew Gaudreau’s wife, Madeline, announced on Instagram that she had welcomed a baby boy named Tripp Matthew.

Meredith Gaudreau first publicly revealed her pregnancy at her husband’s funeral in September last year.

Johnny was playing for the Colombus Blue Jackets at the time of his death, having signed for the team ahead of the 2022-23 season. Across his 11 seasons in the NHL, he had 243 career goals and 743 points while making seven All-Star game appearances.

