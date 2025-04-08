Colorado Springs voters will get the final say on contentious Karmen Line annexation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The contentious Karmen Line annexation will head to voters in June.

Petitioners recently gathered signatures urging city council to reconsider their decision to approve the hotly-debated annexation.

Back in January, city council approved the large-scale land annexation in eastern El Paso County. The annexation would allow for the construction of thousands of homes. Residents and farmers nearby rallied against the decision, citing concerns over development and water conservation.

The proposed annexation is between Banning Lewis and Schriever Space Force Base, at the corner of Curtis and Drennan Road.

After petitioners gathered enough signatures, the topic went back to city council to reconsider on Tuesday. The council had one of two options: recall their original vote and deny the annexation, or send the issue to voters.

City council, in a 8-1 vote, decided to send the issue back to voters. The topic will be on the ballot for Colorado Springs voters on June 17.

