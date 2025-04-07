RMAC Softball UCCS vs. CSU Pueblo
The CSU Pueblo softball team swept a doubleheader from UCCS on Monday afternoon. As the Thunderwolves won game one 9-8 and game two 8-4. As the Pack completed the weekend sweep of the Mountain Lions.
