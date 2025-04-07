Skip to Content
News

Department of Justice reports death of 43-year-old inmate

MGN
By
New
Published 10:30 AM

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) says a 43-year-old inmate at the United States Penitentary (USP) Florence was found unresponsive in his cell early Monday morning.

The DOJ says employees began rendering aid to the inmate, Theodore Clifton Matthews, but he was pronounced dead.

Officials did not report his suspected cause of death in a press release, and KRDO13 is working to learn more.

The DOJ says the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was notified. They add that no employees or other inmates were injured.

According to officials, Matthews was sentenced in Maryland to a 210-month sentence for Conspiracy to Participate in Racketeering Activity.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content