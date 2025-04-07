Department of Justice reports death of 43-year-old inmate

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) says a 43-year-old inmate at the United States Penitentary (USP) Florence was found unresponsive in his cell early Monday morning.

The DOJ says employees began rendering aid to the inmate, Theodore Clifton Matthews, but he was pronounced dead.

Officials did not report his suspected cause of death in a press release, and KRDO13 is working to learn more.

The DOJ says the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was notified. They add that no employees or other inmates were injured.

According to officials, Matthews was sentenced in Maryland to a 210-month sentence for Conspiracy to Participate in Racketeering Activity.