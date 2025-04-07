Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announces run for attorney general

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado's current Secretary of State Jena Griswold is announcing her run for Colorado attorney general, promising to "stand up to Donald Trump to protect our rights and freedoms."

“I am running for Attorney General because Colorado needs a strong, proven leader in this critical moment," Griswold wrote in a press release Monday morning announcing her candidacy. "I’ll fight for working- and middle-class Coloradans, hold big corporations accountable, and safeguard our land, air, and water.”

The release lists over 100 endorsers of her campaign, including labor unions and organizations, current and former elected officials, tribal leaders and community leaders.

Griswold was elected as Secretary of State in 2018 and reelected in 2022, and is the first Democratic woman to hold the seat.

During her first term in office, Griswold launched new statewide systems to allow Colorado voters to track their ballots and increased mail ballot drop boxes statewide.

Last year, Griswold faced numerous calls to resign from state Republicans after it was revealed that passwords for the state's voting machines had been published online by the Secretary of State's Office, just months before the November 2024 election.

With her bid for attorney general, she becomes the third Democrat running for the position currently occupied by Democrat Phil Weiser, who is running for governor in 2026.

Before she was elected, Griswold practiced international anti-corruption law, business law and election law, and also ran a legal practice in Louisville. She also served as the director of the Governor of Colorado’s Washington, D.C. Office, advocating in the nation's capitol on behalf of the state, her office said.