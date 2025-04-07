Can’t get enough ‘White Lotus’? Here’s other places to catch your favorite Season 3 stars

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — OK. You’ve had some time to digest that insane season finale of “The White Lotus,” and you’re already itching for another stay at the crazy hotel chain… but Season 4 is still a long way off. What to do?!

While we wait for our next “White Lotus” vacation, here’s a list of some standout titles from many of the actors who brought the Thailand-set Season 3 to life.

Parker Posey in ‘House of Yes’ and ‘Best in Show’

While most Parker Posey fans know and love her from mid-90s gems “Dazed and Confused” and “Party Girl,” the always It-girl truly shined brightest in later-90s gem “The House of Yes,” in which she played a Jackie O-obsessed twin who has an incestuous relationship with her brother (are we sensing a theme?). Another great Posey moment among many came in 2000’s “Best in Show,” one of the most hilarious Christopher Guest ensemble pieces, in which she appeared alongside previous White Lotus patron Jennifer Coolidge.

Carrie Coon in ‘The Leftovers’… and the MCU

One of Coon’s most beloved performances came in the HBO drama “The Leftovers,” costarring Justin Theroux, which ran from 2014 to 2017. Coon was also behind one of the infamous baddies in 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” a role she did not reprise in the following year’s concluding “Endgame” due to a salary dispute (this, according to her husband, revered Broadway playwright and actor Tracy Letts).

Lisa in BLACKPINK and solo performances

For those still somehow not aware, Lalisa Manobal – the first-time actress behind “White Lotus” wellness mentor Mook – also goes by the moniker Lisa and is a member of K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK, as well as an uber-popular solo artist. “She came in and she did the best job. She was great right out the gate and also is just a lovely person,” “White Lotus” creator Mike White said in an interview with Jim Halterman ahead of Season 3. “It was easy for me as a director to communicate with her and she just had a lot of colors in her acting.” Standout music videos from Lisa include “Rockstar,” “Born Again” featuring Doja Cat and Raye, and BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love.”

Christian Friedel in ‘Zone of Interest’

Winner of two Academy Awards, including best international feature, this chilling account of bucolic life alongside the horrors of the Holocaust featured Friedel in the terrifying lead role as Rudolf Höss, a commandant who bifurcates his life between leading his household and overseeing the murder of thousands. Compared to bumbling Fabian at the White Lotus hotel, it’s night and day.

Jason Isaacs in ‘Event Horizon’ and ‘The OA’

While most everyone knows Isaacs as one Lucius Malfoy from the “Harry Potter” films, the British actor has enjoyed prominent roles in several other vehicles, including Showtime series “Brotherhood,” Netflix’s eerily engrossing “The OA,” and ’90s sci-fi/horror masterpiece “Event Horizon.”

Natasha Rothwell in ‘How to Die Alone’ and ‘Insecure’

Rothwell first broke out by playing Issa Rae’s scene-stealing bff Kelly in “Insecure,” and later in her star turn in, “How to Die Alone.” In the Hulu series, Rothwell played Melissa, an airport employee who just can’t seem to catch a break and decides to change her life after narrowly averting a tragedy (those plot points sound very much like they could apply to Belinda as well). In an interview with CNN last year, Rothwell described the character as “the version of me that I didn’t really give grace to.”

Jon Gries in ‘Napoleon Dynamite’

While everyone loved to hate – or be afraid of – Gries’ recurring character Greg/Gary this season, the actor is also known for another notable role, as Uncle Rico in 2004 indie treasure “Napoleon Dynamite.” It turns out, that film figured in how Gries learned he landed his “Lotus” role. “The way I found out that I got the job was Jared Hess – the director and cowriter of ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ – texted me and said, ‘Dude, Mike White just wrote me and said he hired Uncle Rico!’” Gries remarked during his recent interview with CNN (Hess had previously collaborated with White on the 2006 movie “Nacho Libre” as well as 2009’s “Gentlemen Broncos”).

Walton Goggins in ‘Fallout’ and ‘Righteous Gemstones’

Goggins is having a year. In addition to his plum role in “Lotus,” he’s been featured in a Super Bowl ad, been seen water-skiing naked in “The Righteous Gemstones” and plays the noseless Ghoul in post-apocalyptic nuclear series “Fallout,” based on the video game, which is set for a second season. And if that wasn’t enough, you can also fall asleep to the sound of Goggins’ voice thanks to a new Sleep Story.

Aimee Lou Wood in ‘Sex Education’

Then there’s Goggins’ onscreen love interest Chelsea, a character who became beloved by “White Lotus” viewers. One of the many reasons for this adulation? Her previous portrayal of Aimee Gibbs on the UK series “Sex Education,” which concluded after four seasons in 2023.

Leslie Bibb in ‘Popular’ and ‘Palm Royale’

While also an MCU alum like her onscreen frenemy Carrie Coon – Bibb played Christine Everhart in the “Iron Man” movies – eagle-eyed viewers know and love her from the teen dramedy series “Popular,” which was co-created by Ryan Murphy and ran on the WB from 1999 to 2001. More recent work from Bibb includes another high society takedown, “Palm Royale” opposite Kristen Wiig on Apple TV+.

Sam Rockwell in ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’ and ‘Galaxy Quest’

While viewers are still talking about his unforgettable “White Lotus” monologue, Rockwell’s repertoire includes his Oscar-winning supporting turn opposite Frances McDormand in 2017’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Also worth watching are Rockwell’s performances in 2002’s “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” and his uproarious portrayal of a seemingly expendable bit player named Guy in the 1999 “Star Trek” spoof “Galaxy Quest.”

