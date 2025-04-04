Man wanted for attempted murder in Trinidad caught in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A man wanted on several felony charges, including attempted second-degree murder, was located and arrested in Pueblo on Wednesday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said.

According to PCSO, 30-year-old Neal Helmbrecht was wanted by the Trinidad Police Department in connection with a home invasion that happened in Trinidad in March.

On April 2 at around 4:15 p.m., Helmbrecht was located by investigators at a Pueblo apartment complex located on Norman Lane, where he was taken into custody without incident by members of PCSO's Special Investigations unit and narcotics detectives with the U.S. Marshals Violent Task Force.

PCSO said Helmbrecht was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, robbery and a protection order violation. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service Denver

“This is another example of the great partnership we have in working with the U.S. Marshals Task

Force to seek out, apprehend and arrest wanted fugitives,” Pueblo County Sheriff David J.

Lucero said in a release. “Given the seriousness of this suspect’s crimes, I am glad that this suspect was arrested safely and without incident.”