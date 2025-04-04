Local politicians discuss potential impacts of major ‘Liberation Day’ tariff hikes on Colorado families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Wednesday marked a major escalation in an ongoing global trade war as President Donald Trump unveiled expansive new tariffs on all countries in what he dubbed "Liberation Day" – tariffs that CNN reports will weigh greatly on American consumers and could push the U.S. economy into a recession.

Trump declared a national economic emergency on April 2, announcing baseline 10% tariffs on all imports into the United States, with rates going even higher for around 60 countries deemed the “worst offenders" by the White House. The president claims the tariffs will free America from a dependence on foreign goods.

But some experts warn his moves could cause the economy to slide into a recession, with major Wall Street bank J.P. Morgan saying the chances of a recession have jumped from 40 percent to 60 percent in the wake of the new tariffs. Just a day after the announcement, U.S. stocks suffered major losses.

Now, Colorado politicians are responding to the latest tariff announcement, with some expressing concern for Coloradoans and others commending Trump's efforts.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis:

According to the governor's office, Gov. Polis has been an outspoken opponent of the President’s tariffs, urging the federal government to focus on free trade and expanding American-made products.

Last month, Polis proclaimed that March 15 would be recognized as Colorado-Canada Friendship Day as a means to celebrate the country as the state's biggest trading partner.

Polis released a statement on President Trump’s latest tariff tax hike on April 2, reading:

“I am deeply saddened by this Trump tax hike that increases costs on everything while also increasing the size of government by charging people more. These deeply damaging tariffs are sending the market in a downward spiral, hurting businesses, devastating manufacturing, and damaging our economy, which will lead to more inflation and recession fears. I urge Colorado’s members of Congress on both sides of the aisle to reject these tariffs, which will raise the cost of groceries, housing, and much more for hardworking Coloradans.”

Sen. John Hickenlooper:

Former Colorado governor and current state senator John Hickenlooper (D) took to X following the announcement, writing that the tariffs were "bad news."

According to a post by Hickenlooper, over 140,000 jobs in Colorado are tied to the state's trade with Canada, and the new tariffs will "threaten" those jobs while "driving up prices."

"Coloradans shouldn’t be stuck paying for Trump’s broken promises to lower costs. These tariffs are bad for Colorado and bad for America," Hickenlooper wrote in a post to X.

Watch Hickenlooper's video statement posted on X:

Sen. Michael Bennet:

Democratic state Sen. Michael Bennet also took to X on April 2 to express his opposition to the newest tariffs.

On social media, Bennet shared numbers from the Yale Budget Lab, which project that the tariffs will cost American families $3,800 a year on average.

"President Trump’s across-the-board tariffs will sow chaos and uncertainty – and working Americans will bear the cost," Bennet said in an X post. "These shortsighted trade policies will harm hardworking Colorado families struggling to make ends meet. I will use every tool at my disposal to fight against this."

State representatives:

In her own post to X, state Rep. Brittany Pettersen claimed that "Trump’s tariffs will be the greatest tax increase on Americans since WWII."

"Everything from the cost of housing and cars to everyday needs like gas and groceries will be going up," she wrote in a post to X. "Trump promised to focus on reducing costs on day one, but his actions have done the opposite. These tariffs will be devastating for our economy, our businesses, and our standing in the world."

"He is unhinged. He is reckless. And we will not forget who is single-handedly responsible for the consequences," Pettersen wrote.

Rep. Joe Neguse (D) said the tariffs would not only raise prices at home, but also "push our closest allies away."

"But this administration 'couldn’t care less,'" he wrote in a post to X on April 2.

Meanwhile, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) took the opposite stance, backing the Trump administration's latest moves on social media.

"President Trump ran on helping the American worker and bringing back American manufacturing, she wrote in a post to X on April 3. "Our farmers, cattlemen and ranchers are THRILLED with these tariffs, as well. That is what these tariffs are about - putting OUR PEOPLE first. In the end, America wins!"

