A man has been charged with arson in connection to a Pueblo house fire

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- A man is behind bars and accused of starting a house fire in Pueblo. Thomas Johnston shared with us surveillance video of the incident.

Johnston said it was his 10-year-old daughter who woke him up. He rushed out of his house to stop the fire from spreading.

"She thought it was sunrise. And it was a little too early for that. And she looked out her window and instantly ran in our room and told us, the backyard is on fire," said Johnston. "I've got burns on my foot from from embers just on the ground trying to put this out. I ran out there barefoot."

Pueblo police arrested 55-year-old Todd Ashmore and charged him with arson in connection with the fire.

Johnston said they can't replace many of the items lost in the flames.

"My, my wife's car. She had since right around our daughter was born. It was the last thing her grandfather got her before he died. The motorcycle in the back. That's my dad's 72 shovel head that I wanted to hang on to for memories. I like to keep that around and pass it down to my daughter," said Johnston.

Ashmore is due in court next Wednesday.