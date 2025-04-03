Pennsylvania police officer rescues horse that escaped Horse Angels Rescue farm

By Natasha Brown, Nate Sylves

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Sgt. Ted Lewis is used to unpredictable days as an officer with the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department. Still, a flurry of emergency calls Tuesday proved to be very different.

“My day was interesting. It was filled with animal complaints,” Lewis said. “We got the call for a horse running loose at 202 and 926, and we had multiple officers in the area, but we were having a difficult time locating the horse.”

The mini mare named April had just escaped the Horse Angels Rescue farm. She had just been surrendered to the rescue the night before. Somehow, she slipped through the farm’s gate, navigating her way around the dangerous, bustling highway.

“I had called the state troopers. I had called the local police to see if anyone had turned in a mini missing,” Penny Parker, with Horse Angeles Rescue, said. “Within 10 minutes of me jumping in the truck with the trailer to fly back up here, 45 minutes away, we found that the police had had her.”

“It finally appeared behind our police department, which is about two-and-a-half miles away from where the farm is,” Lewis said. “We were able to corral the horse and make for a better day.”

A better day not just for the horse but for Lewis, who established an instant bond with the mild-mannered mare who galloped and trotted her way into a new home.

“We had a dog leash that we hooked onto her bridle and that was it,” Lewis said. “She just walked down the street with me like it was her daily job. When I met the horse, it was just a sweet, sweet horse. We have some room at a farm that we’re associated with, and I just thought it would be a nice addition to our farm and our family to be able to give this little horse its forever home.”

April still needs to be treated for an infected wound on her face, but greener pastures await at her new home with Lewis.

“I was elated. How amazing is that? That was incredible,” Packer said. “It was meant to be.”

