Olivia Munn has strong feelings about the next Blue Origin space flight: ‘What’s the point?’

(CNN) — Olivia Munn has some questions, and feelings, about Blue Origin’s next crewed flight mission, with famous names including Katy Perry and Gayle King set to be on board.

Munn served as Jenna Bush Hager’s cohost on Thursday’s episode of “Jenna and Friends” on “Today,” and the two dove right into a discussion about the starry space flight, with Munn saying she felt that “there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now.”

Bush Hager and Munn spoke about the flight in reference to an article published by Elle Magazine on Wednesday featuring the all-female flight crew, which said that the flight is expected to last a total of 11 minutes.

“What’s the point?” Munn said. “Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s gluttonous.”

In addition to Perry and King, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, NASA rocket scientist and CEO of STEMBoard Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn and pilot and journalist – and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos’ fiancée – Lauren Sánchez are all part of the six-person crew who will launch on the New Shepard vehicle this spring.

The mission will be New Shepard’s 11th flight carrying humans past the Kármán line, an area 62 miles (100 kilometers) above Earth’s surface that is widely recognized as the altitude at which outer space begins.

“If you want to go to space, why do you need to tell us about it? Just go up there, have a good time, come on down,” Munn said. “I know this is probably obnoxious, but it’s so much money to go to space and there’s a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs.”

Munn added that she understood the purpose of space exploration was to “further our knowledge and to help mankind,” and questioned what they are “going to do up there that has made it better for us down here.”

Blue Origin has not announced a specific date for the mission.

