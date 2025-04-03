Skip to Content
ICE Denver arrests 9 Colombians involved in theft ring, agency says

The nine Colombians who were arrested and evidence recovered during the operation.
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Denver says nine "Colombian aliens" were recently identified as part of a theft ring that targeted local residences.

ICE said the nine people were arrested with the help of federal, state, and local partners. They will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings, the agency said.

According to ICE, weapons, cash, and "high-value items" were recovered during the operation. No further information is available at this time.

Tyler Dumas

